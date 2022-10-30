Six districts to take part in Zonal Kala Utsav

Hoshiarpur, October 29
Under the chairmanship of District Education Officer (SE) Gursharan Singh, a Zonal Kala Utsav is being organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Shergarh, on October 31, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, in which contestants from as many as six districts across Punjab will participate.
Gursharan Singh, District Education Officer (SE) Hoshiarpur, said, “Kala Utsav is such an important event by the Government of India. Through this, the students of rural and urban areas get a chance to show their talent.” He added, “Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (EE) Sanjeev Gautam will grace the occasion as a special guest.”
