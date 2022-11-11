Six held in raid at Moti Nagar hookah bar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

Following a tip-off, the CIA Staff of the city police conducted a raid at HL Restaurant here in Moti Nagar on Wednesday.

Ashok Kumar, incharge, CIA Staff, said they received a tip-off when they were on their routine patrol near Maqsudan Chowk. He said during the raid it was found that the owner of the restaurant Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukh, was operating a hookah bar without licence and even liquor was being served there. He said the police teams had recovered a liquor bottle, hookah and its pipes from the restaurant.

He said six persons including Sukhdeep have been arrested. The other accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Paras, Aman and Aariz Khan. He added that a case under Sections 68,1 and14 of the Excise Act and Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act has been registered against the accused at the Police Division Number 1.