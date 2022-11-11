Six held in raid at Moti Nagar hookah bar

Jalandhar, November 10
Following a tip-off, the CIA Staff of the city police conducted a raid at HL Restaurant here in Moti Nagar on Wednesday.
Ashok Kumar, incharge, CIA Staff, said they received a tip-off when they were on their routine patrol near Maqsudan Chowk. He said during the raid it was found that the owner of the restaurant Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukh, was operating a hookah bar without licence and even liquor was being served there. He said the police teams had recovered a liquor bottle, hookah and its pipes from the restaurant.
He said six persons including Sukhdeep have been arrested. The other accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Paras, Aman and Aariz Khan. He added that a case under Sections 68,1 and14 of the Excise Act and Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act has been registered against the accused at the Police Division Number 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal