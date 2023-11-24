Six injured as tractor-trailer, bus collide head-on in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 23

As many as six persons suffered injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer near a petrol pump in Aur here.

Four persons are undergoing treatment at the district Civil Hospital. A driver and a passenger are stated to have suffered serious head injuries and fractures, while other two suffered injuries in the eye and the legs. Leg of one of the passengers also got crushed. Doctors said these patients would be referred to other hospitals.

According to information, the tractor-trailer, which was coming from Nawanshahr, and the bus, which was coming from the Aur side, collided head-on. Eyewitnesses said people were crying for help after the mishap.

Aur SHO Jarnail Singh said there were some children on the bus. They sustained minor injuries. However, all of them were discharged after administering first-aid at the Civil Hospital, Nawanshahr. DSP Madhvi Sharma also reached the Civil Hospital.

The police said the accident reportedly took place during overtaking. The exact cause of the accident was still unknown and an investigation was underway. The police were yet to record the statements.

