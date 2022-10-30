Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

The six-month-old girl, who was killed and buried in the ground near a water tank by her own father at Pholriwal village here a few days, was also raped, confirmed police officials. The police officials said the accused was arrested on Tuesday, the day after the crime, and a case under Section 302 of the IPC for murder was registered against him. They said relevant sections under POCSO Act and Section 376 of the IPC had been added to the FIR as the medical reports had confirmed rape.

Expressing shock and disappointment over the horrifying incident, women activists in the city and family members of the victim demanded severe punishment for the accused. They said until such accused were not given death penalty, such crimes against girls and women would not stop.

“This is the second such heinous crime that took place in the city in the last 15 days. Earlier, a 75-year-old woman, who had no hands, was raped by a drug addict autorickshaw driver, and now a six-month-old girl was raped and killed by her own father. Even the thought of rape of six-month-old gives goosebumps and I just can’t imagine what the little girl who could hardly speak must had gone through,” said Navjot, a social activist.

Meanwhile, the six-month-old was killed and buried in the ground on Diwali night. The accused had taken her daughter to a water tank in the village. There he first killed her and later buried her body in the ground. The mother of the six-year-month girl and her relatives have alleged that Arjun, the accused, had killed his daughter for want of a boy.