Six more Aam Aadmi Clinics being set up in Kapurthala district: Minister

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 17

The state government is providing free quality healthcare services to the people of the state. Through 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics, over 51 lakh people are getting these facilities in the state. This was stated by Local Government Minister Balkar Singh here on Saturday.

After inaugurating the Guru Nanak Patient Care Centre on Kartarpur Road, Local Government Minister Balkar Singh laid emphasis on the importance of contribution and support in the healthcare sector. He said it would help in providing essential healthcare services to the people.

The minister said the Punjab Government introduced Aam Aadmi Clinics in every area of the state, providing 40 types of tests and 80 types of free medicines. Besides establishing such clinics, the state government was also upgrading infrastructure and technology in government hospitals in both large and small cities to ensure quality treatment for the people.

He said six new clinics were being established in Kapurthala district — four in Bholath sub-division, one in Phagwara and one in Balerkhanpur village for the convenience of the residents. He said these clinics would provide routine treatment and tests near people’s homes.

During the event, Guru Nanak Patient Care Centre’s Managing Director Samuel Masih, manager Gurdev Singh, and doctors RPS Chhabra, Vaibhav Gandhi, Amanpreet Singh and John Williams, along with other staff, were present.

#Aam Aadmi Clinics #Kapurthala #Phagwara