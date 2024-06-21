Six more candidates file papers for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

A total of nine nomination papers have been received so far for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll. While three Independent candidates had filed their papers yesterday, six more filed their nominations today. Tomorrow is the last day for filing papers.

The candidates, who filed papers today include former MLA Sheetal Angural as the BJP candidate, a booth-level worker Binder Kumar as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee, Sarabjit Singh as the Shiromani Akali Dal (A) candidate, Iqbal Chand as National Ekta Party aspirant, and Independent candidates Neetu Shatranwala and Ajay Kumar. Anju Angural filed her papers as the covering candidate of Sheetal Angural.

The SAD candidate Surjit Kaur and Congress nominee Surinder Kaur would file their nominations tomorrow. Surjit Kaur would be accompanied by former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur and Mohinder S Kaypee.

Around 1,000 Congress workers and leaders led by Jalandhar MP-elect Charanjit Singh Channi, along with party candidate Surinder Kaur, would gather at the Congress Bhavan and proceed towards the office of Estate Officer, Jalandhar Development Authority-cum-Returning Officer to file papers for the bypoll.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.