Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 17

Six youth tried to set a man on fire at his tobacco kiosk in Mithapur Chowk yesterday evening. Victim Mohit Chopra suffered burns on his body including face.

The incident occurred when the victim was at the back side of his kiosk and six youths came there and asked for cigarettes. When he told them to pay for cigarettes, the suspects started beating him up.

Soon, they poured oil on him and tried to set him and his kiosk on fire. The victim raised an alarm. He was immediately rushed to Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by an auto-rickshaw driver, who was passing by the area around 11 pm. The victim was referred to a private hospital from the PIMS.

Police teams from Division No. 7 reached the spot and started an inquiry.

The family of the youth resides in Sarabha Nagar locality in Pathankot Chowk. The victim’s condition is stated to be stable now.

The police scanned footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the location and identified the suspects. “We have registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC. The suspects would be arrested soon,” said SHO Mukesh Kumar.