Sixth Wushu Federation Cup: Rajasthan declared overall champions

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 24

The three-Day 6th Wushu Federation Cup concluded today at Lovely Professional University (LPU). Players from Rajasthan, with a score of 68, were declared overall champions.

Haryana with a score of 51 and Uttar Pradesh at 50 stood at the second and third positions, respectively.

Trophies were handed over to the position holders for ‘Sanda’ and ‘Taolu’ games. Nearly 450 sportspersons from 28 states of India had participated in the event. Spectacular striking, grappling, throwing and special performances were the focus of the championship.

LPU pro chancellor Rashmi Mittal, the chief guest of the award-giving ceremony, gave away trophies and medals to winners.

The event was inaugurated two days ago by HS Barratt of the state government. Wushu Association of Punjab president Surinder Singh Sodhi; CEO, Wushu Association of India, Sohail Ahmed; Senior Dean, Student Welfare Wing at LPU, Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, and, general secretary, Wushu Association of Punjab, Parwinder Singh, had accompanied him on the occasion.

Wushu will make its first appearance on an Olympic competition programme at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Senegal. Having a long history in reference to traditional Chinese martial arts, it is also a full-contact combat sport.