SJOBA rally traverses Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 3

To promote adventure tourism in the state, the Punjab Tourism has co-sponsored SJOBA Rally 2023 that started today and will conclude on March 5.

The SJOBA (Saint John’s Old School Boys’ Association) Rally consisted of 23 four-wheelers and 54 two-wheelers that started from Baddi in five phases, and completed the fourth phase along Dhussi Bandh of the Sutlej river in Nawanshahr.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa while flagging off the Nawanshahr leg of the adventure tourism said it was in line with the Punjab Adventure Tourism Policy 2023 unveiled at Punjab Progressive Investors Summit recently. He said though the SJOBA was observing its 36th rally, the state was also participating in it as a sponsor. He said Punjab has an immense potential in adventure and water tourism; and the state government was promoting both in an impressive way.

The Nawanshahr leg was flagged off from the Mattewara bridge point. It finished at Kananun site of Machhiwara bridge across the Sujtlej.

SJOBA president Nipun Mehan said SJOBA is the alumni association of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, with over 4500 registered members spread across the world. He said SJOBA, which started on the 19th July of 1980, was celebrating its 42nd year of existence this year.

Expressing gratitude to the Punjab Tourism for collaborating as co-sponsor for the rally from March 3-5, he said the move would invite more adventurers in future. Adequate arrangements by the civil and police administration were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the rally.