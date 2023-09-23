 SKILL EXPO GUIDANCE FESTIVAL : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: The students of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar participated in ‘Skill Expo and National Guidance Festival-2023’ held at National Agricultural Science Complex, Delhi. Two ideas of the students were selected for the national-level showcase of creative and innovative ideas from all over the country. This was a national-level event ‘Facilitating school to work transition’ to foster peer learning of students, teachers and principals organised by the CBSE. Students Khyati, Riyanshika, Darkita and Princee presented their ideas under various themes namely ‘Traditional art and craft’ and ‘Sustainability and environmental conservation’ with sub-themes of ‘Jewellery designing’ and ‘Climate change’ respectively. Principal Dr. Sonia Mago also participated in this event along with mentors Mandeep and Jasmine and guided the students in their skills presentation. President of the school Swami Shantanand congratulated the students on their success and extended his blessings for future endeavours.

INTER-COLLEGE BADMINTON TOURNEY

DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) hosted the IKG-PTU Inter-College Badminton Tournament, with their men’s team emerging victorious by defeating GNE Ludhiana in a thrilling final, while CGC Landran secured the third spot. In the women’s category, DAVIET displayed outstanding performance, securing the runners-up position, with CGC Landran claiming the gold. Dr. Sanjeev Naval, DAVIET Principal, congratulated the men’s team for their hard work and encouraged all participants to embody sportsmanship. Dr. Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, President of Sports at DAVIET, emphasised the significance of sports in daily life and holistic development. The event celebrated dedication and unity, underlining the transformative power of sports.

Warriors Anzio win cricket tourney

Efforts are being made by Warriors NGO to make society physically healthy and fit. Under which a 15-over match was played between Warriors Anzio and Dub Cricket Club in the spacious ground of Eklavya School. In the match, Warriors NGO won by a huge margin of 55 runs under the leadership of Captain Sanjeev Arora and Vice-captain Vishal Chadda. Target of 125 runs given by Warriors NGO, but chasing 125 runs, Dab cricket team was all out for 70 runs in 7 over. In this way, Warriors NGO won the title by winning two consecutive matches. Nitin Puri was given the Man of the Match award. Director Seema Handa distributed the trophy to the winning team and congratulated them.

Manav Sewa Diwas at tech varsity

IKG Punjab Technical University observed the death anniversary of Bhai Ghanaiya, who had dedicated his life for social service, as Manav Sewa Diwas. In this event, a documentary on his life and teachings was shown to the students. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Susheel Mittal addressed the students of various aspects of the personality and life of Bhai Ghanhaiya. He said, “Even in the present scenario, Punjab was suffering from environmental and health crisis and we should work for the conservation of water resources as Bhai Ghanhaiya rendered his services in giving water to the needy, wounded and thirsty soldiers in wars as well as during peace times also. Dr. S.K. Misra, Registrar, IKGPTU suggested that NSS volunteers should come forward to identify some social problems of the society and engage themselves in related activities.

Workshop on ‘Google Ads’

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Loharan, organised a workshop on ‘Google Ads’ for the students of IT department. The resource person was Sarvesh Dhir, IT Head of an advertising agency. In the session, he taught how to create a Google advertisement account and set up first campaign structures. He showed how to create advertisement groups, do keyword research, set up audience targeting and write advertisements. Further, he explained how to use the tools and available settings to optimise campaign and make them profitable.

International Day of Peace

Giving the message of establishing peace and non-violence in the world, International Day of Peace was celebrated by St. Soldier Group of Institutions in which on the guidelines of Principal Manginder Singh, students Tamanna, Ekta, Deepanjali, Geetika, Simran, Aastha, Anu Kumari, Vicky, Aarush, Shivam, Rehmat, Dashampreet, Ayush, Kanhaiya, Varun, Daksh, Lokesh, Anmol and Sahil participated. Students made posters of world peace and said that this day is considered to be the ideal of peace and happiness among all countries and peoples. They said that Peace Day gives us the message that the fire of hatred leads like ruin, so we should move towards development by adopting the path of peace. Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the efforts of the students and urged everyone to maintain peace in the world.

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected

Punjab ex-deputy CM OP Soni’s bail plea rejected in disproportionate assets case

Farmers stage dharna, demand compensation for crop loss

2L devotees throng Batala to celebrate marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak

SGPC, admn officials discuss arrangements in Amritsar for Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das

Heaps of garbage bane of residents

Market associations show the way

Market associations show the way

Purohit puts on hold heritage panel decision on Kiran

High Court: Trial court can’t grant regular bail till anticipatory plea pending in higher court

UT likely to stop registration of non-electric 2-wheelers from Oct

India-Oz tie: Spectators in black shirts denied entry by cops

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Students swarm booths as Delhi University goes to the polls

Two arrested for extortion bid

Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

2,814 beneficiaries get IDs at 55 camps under Ayushman Bhava drive in Jalandhar district

Medical association demands security for doctors, staff of private hospitals

Cops ride bicycles to celebrate World Car Free Day in Kapurthala

Farmers protest at DC office in Jalandhar over relief for crop losses

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Relocation work done, railway station upgrade picks up pace

Collision between two cars claims elderly woman’s life

Four travel agents dupe three of Rs 43L

Expedite recovery of property tax dues: MC chief to officials

11 fresh dengue cases reported, count 252

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Authorities fail to keep Polo Ground cycling track intact

Shop thefts keep cops on toes

College organises cycle rally

Two groups clash, vehicle damaged as stones hurled

Goyal made Pbi University Controller of Examinations