SKM demands action against WFI president, holds protest

Jalandhar, June 1

Several organisations under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a protest march in support of women wrestlers in Jalandhar. The protesters marched from Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall to District Administration Complex and submitted a memorandum, demanding immediate action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, to Jalandhar DC for the Prime Minister.

Santokh Singh Sandhu, the state leader of Kirti Kisan Union, criticised the Modi-led Union government for suppressing dissent under a fascist agenda. “The peaceful march of wrestlers towards the Parliament was dealth with using brue force, resulting in arrests, roughing up of wresters and forced removal of their protest camp. The government remained indifferent even when the wrestlers contemplated discarding their hard-earned medals in the Ganges,” he added.

He further said Brij Bhushan, despite facing serious allegations, continues to hold a prominent position within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without facing tangible consequences.

The SKM members demanded Bhushan’s immediate dismissal and subsequent arrest. They also announced plans to intensify their protest by burning effigies of the Union government in every village across the state on June 5 to highlight their widespread discontent.

The protest saw the participation of many prominent members, including Tarsem Peter, state president of Pendu Mazdur Union Punjab, Hans Rai Pabwan, state press secretary of Istri Jagriti Manch, Jasveer Kaur and Balwinder Kaur, leaders of Kabaddi Federation Punjab, and Tony Sandhu and Bhinda Bulewal, leaders of Democratic Employees Front.