SKM to oppose BJP nominees in villages

Garhshankar, May 14
Following a state-level call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to make the ‘BJP Bhagao, BJP Harao’ programme a success, a meeting of active members of Kirti Kisan Union, Garhshankar, was held in village Sikandarpur, in which a call was given to oppose the BJP candidates in every village. It was also decided to participate in the state-level rally to be held on May 21.
Addressing the farmers, state vice-president of the organisation Harmesh Singh Dhesi and district secretary Kulwinder Singh Chahal said that the BJP government at the Centre has not fulfilled the promises made to the farmers during the Delhi Morcha. Rather, the farmers going to Delhi were stopped at the borders and subjected to atrocities. For this reason, the farmers will oppose BJP leaders in the villages, they said.
In today’s meeting, state general secretary Rajinder Singh strongly condemned the arrest of Deep Singh Wala and appealed for his immediate release. During the meeting, Tehsil president Ram Jeet Singh Denowal Kalan, secretary Gulwant Singh Golewal, finance secretary Sandeep Singh Mintu, vice-president Harbans Singh Rasoolpur, were among those present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
On US' sanction warning after Chabahar port deal, Jaishankar says 'people should not take a narrow view of it'
Says the US itself has appreciated the larger relevance of C...
8 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited rescued from Rajasthan mine, 7 still inside
15 officials of the public sector company get trapped in a m...
Jalandhar police arrest gangster linked to Gounder group, seize 5 pistols
The arrested man is associated with Naveen Saini alias Chint...
UN condoles death of ex-Indian Army officer in Gaza, believes vehicle struck by Israeli tank
Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, 46, who retired prematurely from ...