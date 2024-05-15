SKM to oppose BJP nominees in villages

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 14

Following a state-level call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to make the ‘BJP Bhagao, BJP Harao’ programme a success, a meeting of active members of Kirti Kisan Union, Garhshankar, was held in village Sikandarpur, in which a call was given to oppose the BJP candidates in every village. It was also decided to participate in the state-level rally to be held on May 21.

Addressing the farmers, state vice-president of the organisation Harmesh Singh Dhesi and district secretary Kulwinder Singh Chahal said that the BJP government at the Centre has not fulfilled the promises made to the farmers during the Delhi Morcha. Rather, the farmers going to Delhi were stopped at the borders and subjected to atrocities. For this reason, the farmers will oppose BJP leaders in the villages, they said.

In today’s meeting, state general secretary Rajinder Singh strongly condemned the arrest of Deep Singh Wala and appealed for his immediate release. During the meeting, Tehsil president Ram Jeet Singh Denowal Kalan, secretary Gulwant Singh Golewal, finance secretary Sandeep Singh Mintu, vice-president Harbans Singh Rasoolpur, were among those present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP