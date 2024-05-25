SKM workers show black flags to BJP candidate

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 24

On receiving information about the arrival of BJP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Dr Subhash Sharma, who was here to address a public meeting in Beenewal village, leaders and workers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Adda Jhungian started gathering on the Beenewal Road around 8.30 am.

When the BJP candidate’s convoy moved towards the election meeting venue around 10.30 am, workers of the United Kisan Morcha showed black flags and raised slogans. They called upon people to teach a lesson to the ‘anti-farmer’ BJP government at the Centre.

In Friday’s protest, Comrade Harbhajan Singh Atwal, Ramji Das Chauhan, Kulbhushan Kumar, Madam Subhash Mattu, Surinder Kaur Chumber, Sher Jang Bahadur, Captain Karnail Singh, Teerth Singh Mann, Kishan Dev Pappu, Kehar Singh Nainwan, Gurcharan Singh, Ramesh Dhiman, Mohan Lal, Panchayat Samiti member, Baljeet Singh, Balram Singh, Girdhari Lal, Roshan Lal, Mohan Lal and a large number of SKM workers were present.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Lok Sabha