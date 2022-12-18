Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Our Correspondent

Shahkot, December 17

The Punjab Police on Saturday paid tribute to constable Mandeep Singh, the gunman of a Nakodar cloth merchant who was killed recently, at his bhog ceremony at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Kotli Gajran village.

Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, officials of the Punjab Police, including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, Jalandhar Zonal IG GS Sandhu and SSP Swarandeep Singh, were present during the event. The senior paid their tribute to the cop, who was killed in the line of duty. Shukla highlighted the valour of Mandeep Singh.

The ADGP said the Punjab Government had announced a grant of Rs 1 crore to the family of the cop and another check of Rs 1 crore was given to the family under a welfare policy of Punjab Police personnel. He said due to Mandeep’s supreme sacrifice, his name had been recommended for the President’s Gallantry Award (posthumously).