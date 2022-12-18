Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Shahkot, December 17
The Punjab Police on Saturday paid tribute to constable Mandeep Singh, the gunman of a Nakodar cloth merchant who was killed recently, at his bhog ceremony at Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Kotli Gajran village.
Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh, officials of the Punjab Police, including Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, Jalandhar Zonal IG GS Sandhu and SSP Swarandeep Singh, were present during the event. The senior paid their tribute to the cop, who was killed in the line of duty. Shukla highlighted the valour of Mandeep Singh.
The ADGP said the Punjab Government had announced a grant of Rs 1 crore to the family of the cop and another check of Rs 1 crore was given to the family under a welfare policy of Punjab Police personnel. He said due to Mandeep’s supreme sacrifice, his name had been recommended for the President’s Gallantry Award (posthumously).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...