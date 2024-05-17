 Slogan writing, quiz held : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Slogan writing, quiz held

Students during a voter awareness programme at Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town.



Jalandhar: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a voter awareness programme at Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, here to inspire young voters to vote and help those who are unable to reach upto the polling booth to use their franchise. Poll-related slogan writing competition was organised on this occasion in which Diya Khanna’s slogan ‘Election Breathes, Democracy Lives’ was adjudged as the first prize winner. Disha Khanna’s slogan ‘Your Vote is Your Voice, Don’t let it be silenced’ remained second and Muskan Vaid’s slogan ‘Haq Jatao, Button Dabao’ was declared third. Garima Behal’s ‘Power is in your finger, don’t miss voting’ was given consolation prize.

1,952 students honoured

A total of 1,952 students from classes I to IX of all branches of Innocent Hearts Schools were awarded academic awards. Principals Rajeev Paliwal (from Green Model Town branch), Shallu Sehgal (Loharan), Meenakshi Sharma (Nurpur), Sonali Manocha (Cantt.- Jandiala Road) and Sheetu Khanna (Kapurthala Road) applauded the students by awarding them trophies who scored more than 90% marks. They congratulated the students and their parents. Shally Bowry (Executive Director Academic) said that every year students with full attendance in class and students securing more than 90% marks are awarded.

Voters awareness campaign

Students of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Udaseen Ashram, Jalandhar, organised a debate competition on voter awareness. Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Alka Kalia, Assistant ERO Dr Dinesh Kumar and election tehsildar Sukhdev Singh Jalandhar organised the event under the initiative of SVEEP to create awareness regarding voting as a right and duty. The students presented their views in a very empathic manner. It is also a way to tell the students to hold their governments accountable. Nodal officer Surinder Singh and Principal Dr. Sonia Mago appreciated the efforts of the students in sensitising the public to act in their national responsibility for the bright future of their nation.

Investiture Ceremony held

The Investiture Ceremony of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School, Sangal Sohal, Kapurthala Road, was held on which the office-bearers took pledge to preserve the pride of the school. Manveer Singh and Jaisnoor Kaur of Class XII were elected as Head Boy and Head Girl, respectively. By turn Vansh Luthra and Meetkamal Dhanjal of Class XII were elected as Vice Head Boy and Vice Head Girl. Ramandeep Singh and Navjeet Kaur of Class XII were elected as Sports Captain Boys and Sports Captain Girls. In the series of Senate Himanshi Sharma and Tanvir Kaur of Gandhi House, Shreya and Bhavleen Kaur of Tagore House, Simardeep Kaur and Kavya of Patel House, Diya and Bhavya Rajdev of LUXMI House were elected as Captains and Vice Captains respectively. They were given oath by the Principal Priyanka Sharma.

English poem composition

A house-wise poetry composition and recitation competition was held at Police DAV Public School with the view to enhance the poetic skills of the budding authors. As many as 32 students from classes XI and XII unleashed their creativity and imagination and composed beautiful pieces of poetry on the given themes. Students whose poems were shortlisted for the prizes were invited to recite their poems. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij graced the occasion. She applauded the efforts of the students and motivated the young poets to polish their artistic skills. The judges for the event were Preeti Chaudhary and Divyajyoti. The event was organised under the mentorship of Manoj Dutta, Neetu Gupta, Jaspreet Boparai, Preeti Khehra, Dr Neetu Vaid, Purnima Sharma and the House incharges Gurpreet Johal, Seema Sharma, Arwinder Kaur and Suruchi Sharma.

Class XII result

Staff of MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, has congratulated its students who have passed with flying colours. Among them are three toppers from the commerce stream - Anshika, Keshav and Asmee who have attained 98% , 97.2% and 96.6%, respectively. In non-medical stream, Guramrit, Saloni and Shrenik have obtained 97.8%, 97% and 96.4%, respectively. From the medical stream, Hitesh, Taranpreet and Malhar have got 95%, 94.4% and 93.8%, respectively. Principal Kanwaljeet S Randhawa has congratulated all the students. TNS

CBSE result

The students of STS World School have got good results in class XII CBSE examination. Reshav of Commerce Group stood first with 93% marks, Alisha stood second with 92.6% marks and Balpreet Kaur stood third with 91.2% marks. Apart from this Surjit Basra scored 90.6% and Karamdeep Kaur Bilkhu scored 90.4%. Simrat Kaur of Arts Group secured first position with 92.2% marks. Chairperson Malti and Principal Prabhjot Kaur Gill congratulated all the students and wished them a good future.

Poem Recitation Competition

An inter-house English poem recitation competition was held for classes VI to VIII. A total of 40 participants participated in it. Among Class VI contestants, Jahnavi bagged the first position and Saanvi Dogra got the second position. In Class -VII. Ridhi Pandey bagged the first position and Paavni Arora got second position. From among the contestants of Class VIII, Navya and Shrishti the bagged first position. Overall activity was conducted by Activity Coordinator Ranju Sharma. 

