Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences


Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 18

Keeping in view the inconvenience and harassment caused to the people seeking the registration certificates (RCs) of their vehicles and applying for new or renewal of driving licences in the last several months in the state, the State Transport Commissioner (STC), Punjab, in his letter vide number 2054-20645 dated 15.3.23 sent to all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) and SDMs-cum Licensing Authorities has instructed them to accept valid digital documents of RCs and driving licences uploaded on mParivahan app and DigiLockers on smartphones as per instructions of the Ministry of Road Transport of the Union Government.

These instructions were issued by the STC Punjab due to long pendency of printing smart cards of these documents with the smart chip company engaged by the government to print smart cards.

The issue of delayed issuance of RCs and driving licences is not limited to Phagwara alone but is a widespread problem across the state.

The residents of the city have been enduring significant hardships due to prolonged delays in receiving their RCs and driving licences. Despite making repeated visits to the transport office, the applicants are still unable to obtain these essential documents, causing immense frustration and inconvenience.

As per the transport department, due to acute shortage of smart cards, the wait has been prolonged.

The State Transport Department has acknowledged that there are approximately 75,000 pending files of applicants from across Punjab.

Anil Kumar, a local resident, shared his ordeal of purchasing a new car over a months ago. Despite obtaining approvals for his RC application from the transport office, the document has still not been delivered to him even after two weeks have passed. Expressing his frustration, Sharit, another resident, said that he has been waiting for his fresh licence for the past 47 days. Despite visiting the transport office many times, he has not received any updates on the status of his licence.

According to the State Transport Commissioner, the onus lies with the smart chip companies, who cite a shortage of chips due to global factors.

Ajay Kumar, in-charge, Transport Office, Phagwara, stated that residents have the option of downloading their RCs and driving licences from the DigiLocker or mParivahan app. The STC has instructed the inspecting staff to recognise the validity of these documents if produced during an inspection by any enforcement agency. On the other hand, none of the officials think about the poor who have no smartphone and work only either as a driver or an employee of government or private institutions.

Issue not peculiar to Phagwara alone

  • The issue of delayed issuance of RCs and driving licences is not limited to Phagwara alone but is a widespread problem across the state
  • Residents of Phagwara city have been enduring significant hardships due to prolonged delays in receiving their RCs and driving licences
  • Despite making repeated visits to the transport office, the applicants are still unable to obtain these essential documents, causing immense frustration and inconvenience
  • The State Transport Department has acknowledged that there are approximately 75,000 pending files of applicants from across Punjab

