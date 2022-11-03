SMO raises shortage of medical staff at Phagwara Civil Hospital with CM

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan inaugurated a 30-bed ‘Mother-Child Care Health Centre’ at the Phagwara Civil Hospital here on Tuesday.

Phagwara Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Kamal Kishore took the opportunity to raise his concerns regarding the staff crunch at the hospital with the CM.

The hospital has been grappling with an acute shortage of doctors for the past few months. The hospital does not have a chest specialist, a cardiologist, an oncologist, a nephrologist, a medical specialist, a urologist or a skin specialist.

50 posts lying vacant Out of 119 sanctioned posts in the civil hospital 50 posts have been lying vacant. Out of the 36 sanctioned posts of a doctor, 14 posts still vacant. Out of 73 sanctioned posts of staff, 36 posts are yet to be filled. —Dr Kamal Kishore, Phagwara SMO

The SMO noted that around 6,000 patients are examined and treated in the hospital every month. An ultramodern elevator has been installed at the hospital at a cost of Rs 21 lakh for the convenience of pregnant women, new mothers and senior citizens, he added.

He stressed that the hospital urgently requires two staff nurses, one pharmacist and someone to fill the position of the chief pharmacist. CM Maan assured the SMO of resolving the issue of staff crunch.