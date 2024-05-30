Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 29

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani today came down heavily on the Congress for its alleged anti-national policies.

Addressing a gathering at a resort here today in support of Subhash Sharma, BJP candidate from the Sri Anandpur Sahib, the firebrand BJP leader strongly condemned the Congress and its leaders for their utterances on an enemy country like Pakistan.

Substantiating her claims, Irani said: “A Congress leader says Pakistani terrorists were not responsible for killing our brave policemen. Their CM asks for proof of surgical strikes even after five years. Another senior leader says India should be careful as Pakistan has nuclear bombs. Can anyone accept these statements made by Congress leaders in an election campaign?”

Taking Rahul Gandhi to task, Irani, who had defeated him in the last Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, said it was a matter of shame that he gave a ticket to kingpin of the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi. Pointing out that it was the Congress that divided Punjab way back in 1966, Irani said now, the Congress was supporting anti-national elements and was hell-bent upon dividing the country, adding that the Congress wanted a repeat of partition.

Attacking the AAP government on the liquor scam, Irani accused Kejriwal and his associates of being mired in corruption. She also raised the matter of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, terming it as a blot on the face of the AAP government, particularly the Delhi Chief Minister.

In her speech, she also highlighted the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making efforts for the betterment of farmers and road-rail infrastructure, besides helping the underprivileged through free ration being given to 80 crore Indians.

The Union Minister asserted that the organisation was the biggest strength of the BJP. Appealing to all party workers and the general public to vote for BJP candidate Dr Subhash Sharma, she said: “The land of Sri Anandpur Sahib is sacred. I am extremely blessed to be here. She praised Garhshankar BJP leader Nimisha Mehta on the success of the rally.”

During the rally, people present there chanted the slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bole So Nihal”.

Takes Rahul Gandhi to task

Taking Rahul Gandhi to task, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who had defeated him in the last Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, said it was a matter of shame that he gave a ticket to kingpin of the ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Congress #Smriti Irani