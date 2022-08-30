Smuggler held with 1-kg heroin in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

The CIA staff-1 of the Jalandhar police today nabbed one person and recovered 1-kg heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh (34), a resident of Gangsar Jaitu in Faridkot.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, in-charge CIA staff-1, said they were on routine checking near Vikaspuri Mohalla, when they saw Gagandeep coming on foot from the other side of the road. He said on seeing the police, he tried to hide something and changed his route, following which police officers suspected something was wrong and immediately caught him for checking purposes.

“During checking, 1 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession”, he said, adding that he is a habitual offender as a case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act had already been registered against him in Hoshiarpur.

“A fresh case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at police station division number 8. Also after producing him in a local court, the police had taken him in remand to investigate from where he was procuring heroin, and who all are involved in this smuggling with him,” he said.