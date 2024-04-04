Snatcher lands in police dragnet

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

The Shahkot police have arrested a person for snatching a gold chain from a woman.

Investigating officer Sulinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Punit Gupta a resident of Pati Khuram Pur, Malsian village.

Kajal, a resident of Mohalla Dherian, Shahkot, told the police that she, along with her sister, was returning home on a scooter on the evening of March 31. A motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched her gold chain near Jain Hospital.

The investigating officer said a case under Section 379(B) (snatching) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. The police added Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) to the case. They also recovered the chain from his possession.

