Snatcher nabbed, another booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a snatcher and booked another on charges of snatching a mobile phone. The police said the suspect had been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Kangiwal village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station. Pala Ram complained to the police that he was returning from Talwan village on his cycle when two persons riding a motorcycle waylaid him near a religious place in Kandola Kalan village and snatched his mobile phone. He said that he raised the alarm and residents chased the criminals and overcrowded one of them. The police said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and his associate identified as Balprit Singh who is absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab him. oc

On the run for months, PO held

Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past few months. The police said that the accused had been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Nawanpind Jattan village. He was wanted in a drug peddling case.