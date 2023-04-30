Snatcher nabbed, another booked

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a snatcher and booked another on charges of snatching a mobile phone. The police said the suspect had been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Kangiwal village falling under the Sadar Jamsher police station. Pala Ram complained to the police that he was returning from Talwan village on his cycle when two persons riding a motorcycle waylaid him near a religious place in Kandola Kalan village and snatched his mobile phone. He said that he raised the alarm and residents chased the criminals and overcrowded one of them. The police said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and his associate identified as Balprit Singh who is absconding. Raids are being conducted to nab him. oc
On the run for months, PO held
Phagwara: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past few months. The police said that the accused had been identified as Jatinder Singh, a resident of Nawanpind Jattan village. He was wanted in a drug peddling case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...