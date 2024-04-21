Snatchers flee with elderly woman’s purse

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 20

There seems to be no let-up in rising crime incidents here. In a shocking incident, two scooter-borne snatchers targeted an elderly woman here and fled with her purse here on Wednesday.

While trying to snatch her purse, the suspects dragged her behind their scooter. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the footage went viral on social media.

According to information, the incident took place at Mota Singh Nagar, one of the posh localities in the city. The snatchers targeted the woman, identified as Usha Verma while was returning home.

Initially frightened to report the matter to the police, the woman, who is in her 70s, came forward after the CCTV footage got widely circulated on the social media. She later lodged a complaint with the Division Number 6 police in this regard yesterday.

In the footage, the person riding pillion on the scooter tried to snatch the purse from the woman. The victim hanged on to her purse as the suspect attempted to take it from her grasp. In the process, he dragged her on the road. The snatchers later managed to snatch her purse and fled the spot.

The woman, who suffered injuries, somehow managed to crawl to safety.

According to the police, the purse contained cash, ID cards, a passbook and personal belongings. The police said they had received a complaint. Further investigations were on into the matter and efforts were being made to nab the suspects.

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman fell victim to snatchers while she was standing outside a shop in the Model Town market recently.

