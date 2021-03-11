Snatchers' gang busted, 2 held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Two men who had been terrorising people and snatching their belongings on isolated village roads have been arrested by the Jalandhar rural police. Two of the accused – from the gang they were operating in - have been nabbed. The third is yet to be arrested.

At least two recent robberies conducted near Shahkot were carried out by these gang members who were arrested by the police on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Baljit Singh alias Babbu and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, residents of Vehra in Mehatpur. In both the snatchings, they attacked lone men on bikes and snatched away cash from them.

The arrest was carried out on Tuesday, by a team of the Shahkot police under instructions from SSP rural Jalandhar Swapan Sharma.

Police informed that on April 29, 2022 Subhash Chander, a resident of Sanda village, Shahkot, had complained that he had been robbed of Rs 36,000 in cash while he was returning to his village Sanda, from Shahkot. Shubhash Chander said he was travelling on his Platina motorbike, when a mere 100 metres away from his village, three unidentified men came in a Pulsar motorbike. They threatened him and took away Rs 36,000 from him. An FIR under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered on his complaint at the Shahkot police station on April 29.

Police said upon investigation, the case was traced to accused Baljit Singh alias Babbu and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, residents of Vehra in Mehatpur. They were traced and arrested on Tuesday and a sharp edged weapon (Datar) and a Pulsar motorbike was recovered from their possession. Police said one of their associates - Harjinder Singh alias Ritha, resident of Umrewal in Mehatpur was still absconding and raids were being held to nab him.

Similarly, in another case, Vinod Kumar a resident of Sant Nagar, Amritsar Road, Moga; was beaten and hurt by two youths on a bike, who robbed him of Rs 3,500 while he was travelling on the Sadikpur-Shahkot road on Wednesday. Vinod, who sells desi (local-made) medicines for a living, said on Wednesday, he was attacked near the slaughter house near Sadikpur, by two men on a Pulsar motorbike. He said they beat and injured him and snatched away Rs 3,500 from him.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was lodged at the Shahkot police station.

During investigation, this snatching incident, too, was traced to Baljit Singh alias Babbu and Harjinder Singh alias Ritha.

Police said detailed inquiry is being done in the twin cases and the nabbed accused are being asked about other possible snatchings or robberies they might have conducted.