Snatchers have a free run

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 29

Two unidentified scooter-borne miscreants snatched Rs 15,000 cash from a person at gunpoint at Miherru village near here last night.

The incident took place when the victim, Manoj Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh and an employee of Akash Enterprises, Miherru, was sitting in his shop. The miscreants struck at his shop and fled the spot after committing the crime.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 506 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

In another case, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a person near ITI Model Town here last night.

The incident took place when the victim, Punit Kumar, a resident of Sadhu Ram Nagar, Phagwara, went for an evening walk. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.

In yet another incident, around six persons snatched Rs 10,000 in cash, a mobile phone and foreign currency from a scooterist near Mehli village here last night.

The victim, Amanjot Kaur, a resident of Kala Bakra village, told the police that she, along with her kids, was going to meet her sister on her a scooter. Her scooter suffered a technical glitch. In the meantime, the miscreants came there on two bikes and snatched her belongings. The suspects fled the spot after committing the crime. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC.

Three held for snatching woman's gold chain

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested three persons for snatching a gold chain from a woman shopkeeper.

Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Aditya, a resident of Bir Pind village, Harpreet Kumar, a resident of Talwandi Sanghera village in Shahkot, and Jaswant Singh, alias Jass, a resident of Sarinh village in Nakodar.

Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Umre Wal Bille village, told the police that she was running a grocery shop in the village. While she was at her shop, three motorcycle-borne miscreants with their faces covered came there. They snatched her gold chain and fled the spot.

The investigating officer said a case under Sections 379-B-2 (snatching), 451 (lurking house trespass) and 34 (committing crime with the common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

