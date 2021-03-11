Snatching case solved in two days, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Tightening the noose around criminals in the city, the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate on Saturday arrested two persons involved in snatching money from outside a bank two days ago.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said a snatching took place from Vinod Kumar, a resident of Basti Sheikh, on May 5. He said Vinod was going to the bank to deposit the sale of petrol pump, when some unidentified persons snatched the bag of cash from him.

Toor said swinging into action, police teams were constituted after which a team led SHO Police Division number 1 Surjit Singh cracked the case on the basis of human intelligence and technical advancement.

He said the police arrested two culprits identified as Ramesh Kumar, alias Bhoma, and Surinder Singh, alias Yaada, of Talwandi Kooka village in Kapurthala. He said a recovery of cash worth Rs 96,000 and an Activa (PB09 AD 9470) was also made from them. He said further investigation is on.