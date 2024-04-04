‘Soch ke Rang’ celebrates neurodiversity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

‘Soch ke Rang’, an endeavour by Soch Autism Society of Punjab, to create an inclusive platform for artists to showcase their art, hosted a special event in Jalandhar on Tuesday. After three successful shows in Jalandhar, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, a lineup of talented artists came together with ‘Soch ke Rang 4.0’ on World Autism Awareness Day at a hotel in Jalandhar.

From children to professional artists, everyone put up a brilliant show. The community got together to support and celebrate neurodiversity. Neuro-diverse artists from across the country showcased their art along with some fine artists of the city, who came together to support Soch.

Soch Autism Society of Punjab was established in 2008 to empower and train people with Autism along with their families. They have been actively involved in advocacy, awareness and trainings across the globe. Soch society operates on the belief that inclusion begins with us and it envisions a society where the most vulnerable also have valued roles.

Another organisation Care for Autism also conducted an event at its Autism Centre at Mubarakpur Sheikh. Children and their parents participated in fun games, including musical chairs, dances and musical events. Raghu Behal, MD of Care for Autism Foundation, honoured the professional trainers who help in the improvement of the autistic children.

