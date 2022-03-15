Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

As Punjab awaits the official list of the AAP’s Cabinet ministers, a purported list of such names is doing the rounds on social media, causing much excitement and triggering speculations among the residents. District AAP leaders, however, termed it a fake list.

The purported list with the title ‘Punjab Cabinet 2022’ showed 16 names of newly elected AAP MLAs along with the portfolios given to them. As per AAP leaders, the list began circulating on social media on Friday, after reports of cabinet ministers taking oath along with CM-designate Bhagwant Mann started doing rounds.

The list has names of newly elected AAP MLAs, including Kunwar Vijay Pratap, Aman Arora, Harpal Cheema, Dr Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Madan Lal Bagga among others. It even has the name of CM-designate Bhagwant Mann showing he has taken vigilance, justice, civil aviation, excise, tourism and other portfolios.

Talking to The Tribune, AAP leader Surinder Singh Sodhi, said: “The list has come in the notice of AAP leaders and it’s completely baseless. We have asked the party workers to report such accounts who have been sharing such misleading information.”

He further said he and the party workers have received many calls in the past two days to confirm the credibility of the list, and they through their social media handles have been asking people to not to believe in such unauthentic posts or WhatsApp forwards.

“All information related to the party’s functioning and other events is being shared on AAP’s official handles on social media. We request the people to crosscheck the same before sharing it in their circles or posting on Facebook, Twitter etc. Besides, when the AAP government will decide the names of the Cabinet Ministers, the party’s spokesperson would directly announce the same in the media, and the list will be shared on the pages of the Government of Punjab and AAP’s official social media accounts,” he added.