Society members give saplings to shopkeepers

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 6

Swachhata Abhiyan Society organised a rally dedicated to Environment Day from Shivala Damodardas Temple, Cinema Road, Phagwara under the leadership of its president Ashish Gandhi and under the guidance of Chairman Madan Mohan Khattar.

The Environment Day rally passed through Cinema Road, Sarai Road, Gaushala Bazaar and concluded at Shivala Damodardas Temple. Members of Prajapita Brahmakumari Mission participated in the programme under the leadership of Suman Didi.

Along with this, small children coming to the yoga class of Shri Chhinnamastaka Temple Committee also participated in the rally under the leadership of yoga teacher Deepak Khosla. The small children attracted everyone towards them by raising slogans. They showed great enthusiasm by raising slogans like “Save trees, save your future”, “Everyone plant a tree”. Society members inspired the shopkeepers here by giving them saplings and said that they should nurture them like their children.

Ashish Gandhi said that educating children about environmental protection at an early age can change their attitude and they can be made aware of their duties to protect nature.

#Environment #Phagwara