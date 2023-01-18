Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

The district administration has kick-started a unique initiative to make government schools buildings self-reliant in terms of power generation as a total of 40 schools have been selected for this project in the first phase.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the project had been launched in collaboration with a non-government organisation namely ICICI Foundation wherein as many as 11 rooftop solar panels having a capacity of 40 KW had already been installed at an outlay of Rs 60 lakh. He further stated that these panels have been installed at government schools in Jamsher, Binpalke, Bal, Pachranga, Wariana, Chuharwali, Kalanur, Dhindsa, Nathewal, and Gopalpur. He also mentioned that the remaining 29 schools would soon get the installation of these solar panels while in the next phase underground rainwater harvesting systems would be installed at these 40 schools.

Executive trainee of ICICI Foundation Bani Singh and community facilitator Sadhu Ram thanked DC Jaspreet Singh for his guidance and support to launch this project. They said the rooftop solar system was equipped with a power backup facility which made these schools completely self-reliant in terms of power generation. The setting up of underground water harvesting systems would be started immediately after installation of solar panels, they added, highlighting that the foundation was also in the process of providing a blood transport vehicle to Jalandhar Civil Hospital, which would further ease out blood transportation in the district.

Meanwhile, the DC lauded the efforts of ICICI Foundation to bring socio-economic changes in the society under its CSR initiative.

He said the NGO earlier too had been engaged with the district administration in its various developments and welfare programmes and this project would also prove to be major milestones in terms of energy conservation.

Step towards self-reliance