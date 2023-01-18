Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

Hailing the decision of CM Bhagwant Mann regarding closure of liquor factory at Zira, Jasbir Deep, convenor, Lok Sangharsh Manch, has urged the CM to intervene and resolve the issue of ash emanating from the co-generation power plant on Zira-like pattern.

“While the ash emanating from the co-generation power plant has been playing havoc with the health of the residents, the District Administration has been adopting a dilly-dallying approach towards the management,” rued Jasbir Deep, while citing an example of today’s meeting convened by the DC.

He said earlier the power plant management claimed that the problem would be solved by January 5, now it has been talking of undertaking the installation of scrubber by February 17. “The district administration has just been convening the meetings to befool the residents but Lok Sangharsh Morcha would not relent and intensify the stir to ensure permanent solution of the problem,” he added. It may be mentioned that the Lok Sangharsh Manch has already announced the decision to gherao the power plant on January 24.