Som Parkash urges Union Government to review toll tax hike

Phagwara, June 21

On the sixth day of the ongoing stir of the farmers to make Ladhowal Toll Plaza free for commuters, former Union Minister of State Som Parkash urged the Union Government to review the toll tax hike.

Ladhowal Toll Plaza manager Deepender Kumar while talking to The Tribune here today said fixing of toll rates is in the power and purview of the authorities of National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) only and the vendors cannot decide. However, he said the toll barrier company was suffering a loss of thousands of rupees daily due to the farmers’ agitation.

The protesting farmers were demanding immediate rollback of toll tax hike. While welcoming the decision of Union Government to increase the MSP, Som Parkash urged the government to accept all genuine demands of the protesting farmers. It may be mentioned that Ladhowal Toll Plaza is the most expensive toll barrier in the state.

