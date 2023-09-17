 Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

Leader also joins them; cops fail to register FIR, strike ‘compromise’

Son of AAP halqa in-charge, friend ‘beat up’ Dalit youth

The victim with his supporters. Tribune Photos



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

In what could be termed as the high-handedness of the ruling AAP government, the son of AAP Jalandhar North halqa in-charge Dinesh Dhall and his friend allegedly abducted a Dalit youth in a car and beat him up badly late last evening.

How it all started

Sharing details on how it all started, victim Aakash Bangar said: “I was coming from near Dakoha last evening in my Baleno car. Dhall’s son and his friend were following me and continuously using a hooter, which irritated me. I got out of the car and asked him why he was using it when he was no big shot. On this, he and his friend got agitated. They bundled me in his car, covered my face with a cloth and kept on beating me throughout. Since I hail from Phagwara and run an NGO for blood donation there, I did not even know who Dhall is till he joined them to beat me up”.

Dinesh himself joined in the episode and took the victim to the Rama Mandi police station where they reportedly again beaten him up in front of cops.

This was not the end of the episode. Showing several injuries all over his back, the victim, Aakash Bangar, who hails from Phagwara, alleged that he was not even given due treatment by doctors on duty at the Civil Hospital, where he reached around 11:30 pm, at the behest of AAP leaders. He alleged that his supporters had to shift him to a private hospital where he could finally get his MLR done.

Cops at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar on Friday night.

Further as this happened, the Jalandhar city police chose not to register any case and instead struck a compromise between the AAP leader’s son and the victim, while he was still admitted to the hospital here. Senior police officials dubbed it as a minor ‘road rage’ incident and said both sides called it a truce.

The compromise was reportedly made even as Congress MLAs, including Bawa Henry and Pargat Singh and District Congress chief Rajinder Beri, met Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal seeking an FIR in the case.

BSP leader Balwinder Kumar also reached in support of Bangar. He alleged: “Senior police officials of Jalandhar never miss a chance to take action against Dalit activists or people from weaker sections. Even if they indulge in a small offence like blocking an intersection over infringement of their legitimate rights such as harassment over delay in SC Post-Matric Scholarship, they are picked up and detained. Since bigwigs like the AAP leader and his family were involved in this case of attack, the cops consider it to be a minor offence.”

Later in the evening, Bangar claimed that no compromise had been reached. “While I was in the hospital in a semi-conscious stage, the cops kept coming to me seeking my signatures on various documents. I kept signing the papers and later was told by someone that one paper was about a compromise that I signed. I will file an appeal to take it back. I am in no mood to compromise after such an incident,” he said.

Dhall’s version

Hours after the incident, Dhall went on FB to post a video and put his side. He said: “My son and daughters were going in a car when a man stopped them over the use of hooter. My son said he was not using any hooter and it could be someone from behind. Arguments went on as the man asked him to show his documents. My son counter-questioned him to ask him his authority for checking documents. He replied that he was from the CIA staff. At this, he started manhandling my son and even used pepper spray on my daughters. My son finally called the police and handed him over to them. He also flashed a copy of the MLR that his son got from the Civil Hospital”.

#Dalits

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

After PM Modi snub to Trudeau, Canada puts off trade mission to India

2
Trending

Meet Karachi-born Erica Robin, the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

3
Entertainment

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol reach Rajveer's debut film set to show support, pics go viral

4
Diaspora

In not-so-good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

5
Diaspora

India condemns attack on Sikh high school student in Canada

6
Punjab

Pakistani court raises objection on reopening case of Bhagat Singh’s sentencing; constitution of larger bench

7
J & K

Anantnag operation enters day 4; drones and helicopters pressed into service

8
Entertainment

Director Tarsem Singh talks about 'Dear Jassi' based on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Sikh woman

9
Haryana

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appears before Chandigarh court in 'molestation' case

10
Diaspora

Punjabis among 16 sentenced for money-laundering, human smuggling in UK

Don't Miss

View All
10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Top News

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

3 ultras shot as infiltration attempt foiled in Uri; Pak violates ceasefire

War-like provisions recovered from slain militants

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

IAF to order 100 more Tejas Mark-1A aircraft

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

Battle lines drawn, all-party meeting today

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

CWC demands increase in upper quota limit

Passes resolution against ‘one nation, one election’ proposa...

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Bharat our identity, Sanatan row ‘pure politics’, says Sangh

Expresses concern over Manipur situation


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

Stray dog menace irks Ward No. 59 residents

High Court grants interim bail to ex-AIT law officer

Narrow escape for Kisan Sangharsh Committee leader in firing incident

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Chandigarh: Decks cleared for shorter airport route, Banwarilal Purohit gives consent to land acquisition

Bumpy ride on Chandigarh’s roads to turn smooth

3 snatchers in net in Chandigarh; four cases cracked

Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Chandigarh seals 7 liquor vends over non-payment of licence fee

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

PM Narendra Modi to unveil YashoBhoomi today

Noida lift crash toll 8; pvt firm’s official held

Eight candidates in fray for DUSU’s presidency

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Man kills friend on suspicion of illicit relations with wife, nabbed

Two held with intoxicant tablets

Suspended cop found dead at house

Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth Rs 40.5 crore

Villagers protest filling of sewage pond for highway

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

Industry upbeat as more sops to boost trade announced by Punjab CM

2 BDPOs among 12 booked in fraud case

Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Bribe case: Ludhiana MC worker attacked

Dengue patient count 211 in Ludhiana district

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

Avail loans up to Rs 50K under PM scheme, Patiala MP tells vendors

70 take part in 2-day training module for school principals

NSS volunteers hold cycle rally in Patiala, pitch for cleanliness

Railway Board member visits locomotive unit in Patiala

Flesh trade racket busted, 8 arrested