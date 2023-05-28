Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 27

Shivam Kanda, son of an autorickshaw driver, of Government Senior Secondary School, Hazara, has done his parents and school proud by attaining 98% marks in the Punjab School Education Board Class X examination, the result of which was declared yesterday.

Took no coaching I have been maintaining a regular regime of self-study for five to six hours after school time. I have not joined any coaching. Shivam Kanda, student

The boy is currently enrolled in Class XI (non-medical) in the same school and aspires to clear JEE with good rank to become a software engineer. School principal Kuldeep Kaur said, “Shivam is a promising, sincere and hardworking boy. We were sure that he would come out with flying colours. He just needed a bit of guidance, a little more attention and continuous motivation which I and the rest of staff always provided him. We provided him with all the books that he required. We just hope that he continues to do well for the next two years and shows a good result in competitive examination too. This year, two of our boys have cleared JEE and in the last year, two of our girls had cracked NEET.”

Shivam’s father Ashwani Kumar daily makes rounds between Pathankot Chowk to PAP Chowk to make his ends meet. His mother maintains a modest house near Jandu Singha. Says Ashwani Kumar, “After the tragic and mysterious death of our elder son four years ago, Shivam is our only hope. I am Class XII Pass and thrive on whatever I earn out of the daily grind of ferrying my auto. We are now banking on Shivam so that he achieves heights through education, gets a good job and helps us improve our lives. We will provide him all support that we would be able to arrange to ensure that he gets the required push.”

Shivam said, “I have been maintaining a regular regime of self-study for five to six hours after school time. I have not joined any coaching. My teachers are taking extra classes and have provided me with reference books to prepare for competitive examination. I daily prepare a list of my doubts on various topics and seek help from my seniors or teachers in the school.”

21 make it to PSEB Class X merit list in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Over 21 students from Hoshiarpur district have secured slots in the state merit list in the Class X Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) results. Out of the 21 toppers, 14 students are from government schools.