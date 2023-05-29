Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, MAY 28

City-based 20-year-old Lovepreet Kumar, son of a security guard who never even moved out of his own hometown in his life, is now in Hyderabad as he has got selected as a software developer engineer intern in Amazon. It is a paid internship and he will be earning a handsome amount.

“I came here by flight. Never in my life had I thought that I would sit in an aeroplane. It all feels surreal,” Kumar said. He has achieved all of this on his own, without taking any coaching, tuition so that he could save his father’s hard-earned money. He had not even taken any external help when he appeared for JEE exams.

Belonging to a humble family, Lovepreet is pursuing engineering in computer science and had completed his 12th from Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Bhargo Nagar. Kusum, a teacher who taught him at school, said it was a proud moment for her and the school. “I have seen his family struggle and how Lovepreet without taking any tuition or external help has made it here,” Kusum shared. The teacher shared that he would study all night sitting right next to his bed-ridden grandfather, whom he loved immensely.

“It is just the beginning, if I continue to perform well, I will get placed there too. I want to help my family by becoming an engineer; and will take them out of prevailing financial conditions, too. Recently, I also got a laptop given to me by Amazon,” Lovepreet shared. “It is an altogether new and different life here in Hyderabad. I am doing everything on my own. My parents were a little wary of sending me, but to achieve big things, we have to make big decisions. So, I am ready to face every challenge and come out a better and transformed individual,” he signed off.