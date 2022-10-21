Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 20

LD Mittal, the Chairman of Sonalika Group, which is based in Hoshiarpur, remains the 82nd wealthiest Indian with a net worth of $2.31 billion.

Epitome of grit & determination In 2012, Mittal debuted among the top 100 richest Indians. He started his business career in 1990 at age of 60 after retiring from the Life Insurance Corporation of India Today Sonalika Group, based in Hoshiarpur, is India’s third-largest tractor maker, having the world’s largest manufacturing capacity of three lakh tractors per annum With an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, Sonalika, the third biggest tractor manufacturer, is the largest exporter from India, having presence in 140 countries

With this, the 92-year-old industrialist has been named among the top 100 wealthiest in the country for the 11th year in a row since 2012. Recently, the Forbes released the list of the top 100 richest Indians in 2022. On the 11th consecutive year among the top 100 richest Indians, Mittal’s reaction was very humble, “Farmers and our customers are our strength. All credit goes to the loyalty of farmers towards our innovative and efficient agricultural implements,” he said.

In 2012, Mittal debuted among the top 100 richest Indians. He started his business career in 1990 at the age of 60 after retiring from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. It’s an inspiring tale of grit and determination to add ease and value to people’s lives by espousing the cause of ‘vocal for local’ and ‘local to global’ noted industrialist, social worker and philanthropist LD Mittal stands for. He is a story of perseverance, determination and belief in pursuing one’s goal with passion and self-confidence. It does not make any difference to him that he has a humble background and he figures on the list of billionaires.

Today, Sonalika Group is India’s third-largest tractor maker, having the world’s largest manufacturing capacity of three lakh tractors per annum under one roof at Hoshiarpur. Earlier, there was a total drought of industrial pursuits in Hoshiarpur, one of the most backward districts of the state, but the son of soil, LD Mittal, decided to go against the trend.

Due to his vision, today Hoshiarpur is on the world map, beating many industrial hubs. It has emerged as a manufacturing hub for tractors and other agricultural implements. With an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, the third largest tractor manufacturer Sonalika is the largest exporter from India, having presence in 140 countries.