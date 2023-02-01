Sonalika inks pact with varsity to make students industry-ready

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 31

GNA University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Tractors Limited (ITL), Sonalika, for the advanced training and placements of students.

CR Tripathy, Dean, Faculty of Engineering Design and Automation, showcased advanced design and manufacturing facilities of product design labs of Creo from PTC, USA, Catia from Dassault Systems, France, NX CAD/CAM lab from Siemens, Germany, rapid prototyping (3D printing) facility from Stratasys USA, CMM lab, robotics and automation lab of the university to the ITL delegates.

The MoU was signed by BK Singh, assistant vice-president, ITL, and Kunal Bains, deputy registrar, GNA University. While giving details about the MoU with ITL, VK Rattan, Vice-Chancellor, said, “Under this MoU, the students of mechanical and automation engineering, robotics and automation engineering and bachelor of design would undergo hands-on training which will focus on their problem solving skills so that they can be made industry-ready before the completion of their academic tenure.”

He said the purpose of this MoU was to define the areas for academic and industrial research as well as skill-based training in the field of research and development, designing in which both ITL and GNA desire to work together in the future for the betterment of the students of the region and developing a skill-based workforce.

BK Singh further added that, “The students of GNA University will be engaged from the VIth semester onwards and will work on live projects of ITL under the regular mentorship of the ITL professionals. In the VIIIth semester these students will be offered stipend-based internship and further these students will be given priority in the campus placements conducted by ITL as the company has been a regular recruiter of engineering students for the past many years”.

“With the signing of MoU, GNA University has become the first university of North India to partner with ITL group under its academic collaboration for excellence to bridge the academia-industry skill gap”, said Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro-Chancellor, GNA University.