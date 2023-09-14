Sonalika's Mittal is new Tractor & Mechanisation Assn president

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 13

The industry body, Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA), held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Capital today. Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman, Sonalika Group of Companies, was named the new Association president. Mittal, an industry veteran, succeeded the former president of TMA, Hemant Sikka, president, Farm and Equipment Division, Mahindra & Mahindra. Mittal assumes charge for the year 2023-2025.

Taking forward the vision and mission of the Association, Mittal said he aims to transform the Indian farm mechanisation industry into a self–reliant agricultural economy that is critical to a large and populous country like India. Technology and innovation are key factors if the farm mechanisation industry must continue as the engine of growth for the agriculture sector in India, he said. Mittal is currently vice-chairman, Economic Policy and Planning Board, with the rank of a Cabinet minister.

