Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Jalandhar, October 18
DJ and sound system installed for Ramlila was set on fire by unidentified miscreants at the Dasehra Ground in Model House here today. The suspects fled the spot after committing the crime.
The owner of the sound system revealed that he had been receiving threats for the past two days to remove the sound system and DJ from the ground. He informed committee members and organisers about the threats. However, the issue was not taken seriously.
He said his workers told him that some unidentified persons came there and set DJ and sound system on fire around 6 pm. He suspects that old rivalry with committee members could be the reason behind the act.
“The estimated cost of the damaged sound system is Rs 2.5 lakh. I have asked the committee to compensate me as it was their responsibility to take care of the DJ and sound system,” he said.
However, the committee members alleged that the sound system caught fire due to shortcircuit.
Meanwhile, police officials said a complaint had been received in this connection. Further investigations were on into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi