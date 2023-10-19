Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

DJ and sound system installed for Ramlila was set on fire by unidentified miscreants at the Dasehra Ground in Model House here today. The suspects fled the spot after committing the crime.

The owner of the sound system revealed that he had been receiving threats for the past two days to remove the sound system and DJ from the ground. He informed committee members and organisers about the threats. However, the issue was not taken seriously.

He said his workers told him that some unidentified persons came there and set DJ and sound system on fire around 6 pm. He suspects that old rivalry with committee members could be the reason behind the act.

“The estimated cost of the damaged sound system is Rs 2.5 lakh. I have asked the committee to compensate me as it was their responsibility to take care of the DJ and sound system,” he said.

However, the committee members alleged that the sound system caught fire due to shortcircuit.

Meanwhile, police officials said a complaint had been received in this connection. Further investigations were on into the matter.