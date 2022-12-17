South Bengal Frontier wins BSF boxing championship

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 16

The Inter-Frontier (Border Security Force) Boxing Competition concluded yesterday at Subsidiary Training Center, Kharkan. The team of south Bengal frontier won the championship, while the teams of Gujarat and Jammu frontiers jointly secured the second position. The teams of Punjab and Meghalaya frontiers jointly secured the third position.

The competition was organised by the BSF central team officials along with STC staff. SS Mand, Commandant (Training), STC BSF, was the chief guest and he handed over the trophy to the winners. Ravi Bhushan, second in command (Training) welcomed the chief guest.

As many as 200 players from 11 frontiers participated in 13 different weight categories. Medals and trophies were presented to the winning teams and team managers while participants were awarded individual medals by the chief guest.

The event ended with a victory-run by the participants.