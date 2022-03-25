Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Residents send video messages against Suvidha staff, travel firms, Jalandhar Improvement Trust to get justice

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Raising their voice Students and their parents stage a protest against travel agents outside the DC office in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 24

It has been just a day since Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a helpline number for the public to report matters related to corruption, city residents have swung into action and opened a front over the alleged injustice meted out to them in government offices.

While on the first day, there had been complaints regarding discrimination at Basti Bawa Khel Suvidha Centre staff and corruption at Jalandhar Improvement Trust, the second day saw people converging outside the DC office and complaining against the owners of travel firms duping them on the pretext of sending them abroad.

At the Suwidha Centre on Wednesday, the man, who was recording the video, could be seen saying he has all the rights to shoot a video as per the orders of the CM, who has specially launched a helpline against such malpractices and corruption taking place at the government offices. A woman staffer is also heard asking her colleague to make a video accusing the man of misbehaving with staff and creating unnecessary chaos at the centre.

As per sources, the man who recorded the video was a resident of Shiv Nagar Nagra in Basti Bawa Khel, who went to the Suvidha Centre to submit his children’s Aadhaar enrolment forms. As per information, he has alleged discrimination at the hands of staff working at the Suvidha Centre, who refused to accept his children’s Aadhaar application on the basis of photographs pasted on the form.

The man alleged that his son was wearing a skull cap while his daughter was wearing a scarf in the passport-sized photographs pasted on the forms. He said as his kids were studying in a Madrasa (Muslim school), they wore cap and scarf all the time in accordance with their religious practice. Therefore, he objected to the rejection of forms on the basis of religious symbols and shot the video of the entire incident.

He has also alleged that he kept on waiting in the queue for a long time and when his chance came, the woman staffer present on the other side of the window after seeing him making a video, first yelled at him and then rejected the form citing the photographs as the main reason.

There were reports that the fight between the staff members and the man recording video escalated after members of some Muslim organisations and the president of the locality intervened, and even the police reached the spot. However, when contacted, the Basti Bawa Khel police said they had no information regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the official concerned at Suvidha Centre also could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Complaint against travel agents

A large number of students under the banner of Indian Montreal Youth Student Organisation, who were allegedly cheated by travel agents in Jalandhar, staged a protest outside the DC office and recorded video showing various evidences, saying they were tired of protesting and requesting the police to take action against illegal travel agents, but to no avail.

Students and their parents alleged that illegal firms are flourishing in the district under the nose of the district administration, and no action is being taken against them even if they were found guilty. They said the agents have taken money in lakhs but they neither prepared their documents nor returned the money. “We were issued fake visas and given admission in colleges that have been closed or are on the verge of closure,” they alleged

The students in the video message to the Punjab CM named many travel agents and demanded a strict action against them. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would be forced to intensify the protest and block roads in the district.

Another sends message against JIT

Darshan Singh Ahuja, president, Bibi Bhani Residential Welfare Association, is another city resident who has sent a message to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the helpline number issued on Wednesday afternoon. He complained about various scams committed by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) under multiple housing schemes such as Bibi Bhani residential complex, Indra Puram, etc. Through the message, he has requested the Punjab CM to intervene and initiate action against the officials concerned.

#bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

10
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term

BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Glimpses of mini India

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

Over 4,000 TB cases being reported in Jalandhar district every year

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third