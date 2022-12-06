Speaker attends prize distribution function

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 5

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presided over the annual prize distribution function of AN Gujral Senior Secondary School here on Monday.

Sandhwan exhorted the students to strive for their goals with grit and determination. He urged them to start preparing for the civil services examination at a young age and to work on their academic pursuits and extra-curricular activities.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader stressed that the parents have an important role to play in shaping the personality of their children. He announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh for the school.

District Planning Committee Chairman Amritpal Singh, Jalandhar improvement Trust Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera and the general secretary of the Nari Niketan Trust and MLAs Sheetal Angural and Raman Arora were also in attendance.