Special Assembly on I-day

Jalandhar: In continuation to this, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, Jalandhar, in a special assembly observed on a defining landmark in the history of India—the Quit India Movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi in August 1942, compelling the Britishers to leave India by organising peaceful demonstration with the signature slogan “Do or Die” rending the air nationwide. Students dressed in period costumes, captured the same high notes of passions and emotions running amok while enacting the movement on stage. Their convincing performance transported everyone back to the August of 1942. Dr Snigdha Mahajan, Pallavi Khanna and Navneet, were the special attendees for the occasion and also the force behind the organisation Phulkari that is actively involved in philanthropic projects in health, education and environment as part of community responsibility. Dr Snigdha in her inspiring address to students educated them on the environmental menace of using plastics and ways in which they can contribute in the recycling of plastic waste.

Poster-Making contest

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, conducted a poster-making competition for the students of Class IX to XII. All students made beautiful posters and awakened the spirit of patriotism. They made posters expressing the messages and showcased respect for the country by their creativity. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the students for their excellent performance.

Inspire Manak Award

Rayman Sharma, a Class VII student of Swami Sant Dass Public School, brought laurels to the school by clearing the first level of Inspire Manak Award Competition. She created a herbal sanitiser using ingredients available at home for which she was awarded Rs 10,000 by the Government of India, Department of Science and Technology. She has now been shortlisted among 200 ideas entries for Building AI Readiness among young innovators’ programme. Her next project is using AI to identify authentic reviews of products which will be done with the help of intensive training with Intel AI Youth Trainers. School president Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantanand and Principal Sonia Mago appreciated the efforts of the budding innovator and encouraged her to scale higher with her efforts and scientific zeal.

Flight activity organised

DIPS Institute organised My Wings My Flight activity. Children painted themselves as butterfly, angel, pilot, balloon with colorful imagination and wondered how cool it would be if we were flying. The activity can help increase their imagination power and their confidence in themselves becomes strong. In this activity, with the help of teachers, children filled their imagination with the help of colors dressess and thought through them how they can achieve their destination by flying in the open sky. MD Tarwinder Singh thinks that children will learn to win with freedom, the quality of their ideas will flourish as much. Therefore, DIPS management always gives hope to the children to think with an open mind and make them experience new things so that they can achieve their destination easily.

Chess Competition held

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised Inter-House Chess Competition. The students of all four houses participated with all their might and intellect. Class V to XII students participated in the competition. Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House bagged the first position while Sahibzada Fateh Singh House managed to get the second position. Adhyayan from Class IX and John from Class VIII were acknowledged with overall best performance and all house winners were awarded with certificates by Principal Savina Bahl. President Narotam Singh and vice-president Gagandeep Kaur motivated all to perform even better the next time.

Snakes & Ladder Activity

A snakes and ladder activity was organised for the little ones of Class l. The smart students with their smart minds participated in the activity with all their excitement. According to the instructions of teacher, students rolled the dice on the board and moved their pawn towards ladder or snake. Ladder symbolises good habits while snake symbolises bad habits. Students were very excited while reaching to heights by using ladder of good habits like “Always Speak Truth.” The main objective of playing this game was to teach students that if they will inculcate good habits they will surely succeed in their life. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated moral development activity of students. The Principal motivated students to participate more in such kind of moral development activities in future, paving way for their all round development.

Inter-School contest

Students of Innocent Hearts School and Royal World Branch have made the school proud by securing the first position in Jalandhar Independent Schools Sahodaya Inter- School Origami Competition. The competition was organised in Divine Public School in which Angad Singh and Manpreet Kaur, students of Class V of Royal World participated. The visuals created by them were highly appreciated while Shivi Singh, student of Innocent Hearts School, Loharan, Sahodaya Schools Hindi Poetry, got the third place in poem recitation competition. The competition was organised at Dayanand Model School, Dayanand Nagar. Trophies and certificates were awarded to the students. The management of the school praised the talent of the winning students and congratulated the principals of the schools—Meenakshi Sharma (Royal World), Shallu Sehgal (Loharan) and wished them good luck.

Teej festivities at kmv

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the traditional festival of ‘Teej’ with much fervour and gaiety to mark the traditional welcome of monsoon by one and all. The celebrations were infused with nationalistic spirit and dedicated to Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav— celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence. The celebrations were organised by the PG Department of Punjabi. Vaani Vij was the chief guest for the occasion. Guests on the occasion were Dr Sushma Chawla, vice-president, KMV Managing Committee, Dr Sushma Chopra, secretary, KMV managing committee, Neerja Chander Mohan, member, KMV managing committee, Anuradha Sondhi, Shiv Mittal, Sushila Bhagat, member, KMV managing committee, Neeru Kapoor, Jyoti Sharma and Kanu Priya. They all were accorded with a warm floral welcome by Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi. The environment throbbed with folk dance performance and rendering of folk songs by the students. Adding rich hues to the occasion were multiple stalls of mehndi, eatables and selfie station. Principal Dwivedi apprised everyone regarding the significance of Teej in our culture. She averred that this festival was dedicated to daughters and sisters, who visit their parents during the onsets of monsoon and is celebrated in Punjab by women of all faiths. Komal Sharma was declared as Miss Teej, Sargi was declared as 1st runner up and Shalini Sharma was declared as 2nd runner up.

Teej celebrated at emm aar

Students of Emm Aar celebrated Teej with great cultural and aesthetic gaiety and amidst all rituals and traditional fervour. Students mesmerised the audience with their traditional-ritual folk songs, bhangra, giddha, tappe and boliyan, etc. The event began with the folk song “Ammiye” sung by Kimmi of Class X. But the star attraction of the show was the tiny tots performing extraordinary well on Bhangra wearing colourful bangles and shiny outfits. Tegjot from Class III, Aaradhya Class IV, and Sonampreet of Class V showcased solo performances and threw light on the significance of Punjabi culture. Students of Class XI displayed a remarkable group performance on the song “Bajra da Sitta”. The function ended with a mesmerising performance by the music teacher Amandeep Kaur.

Inter-house contest held

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised an inter-house English declamation competition for Class VI to VIII students. The participants put forth their performance. Total 36 students participated in the contest Takshdeep Singh bagged the first position, Pragya and Navya got the second position,Sarakshi Sharma and Khushi stood third. Drishti and Bhumika got consolation prize. Overall activity was conducted by activity coordinator Ranju Sharma. Principal Neeru Nayyar and vice-principal Parveen Saili acknowledged the efforts of the students, parents and staff members and blessed all the winners.

Group Song Competition

Students of Gurukul School bagged the second position in Sahodaya Group Song Competition. Thirty schools participated in the event. Mehnaz Kaur, Srishti, Priyanka, Taniya, Roshni, Vanshika, Gitika, Simran, Sahil and Chirag performed well and secured the position in the competition. Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar appreciated the students and motivated them for bigger moves in future.