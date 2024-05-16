Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla announced the mobilisation of 80 per cent of Punjab Police force, along with the deployment of at least 225 additional companies of central forces.

He said this effort aims at ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections in the border state, with a particular focus on dominating sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas. As many as 25 companies of the Central Forces are already stationed in the state.

In the meeting, Border Range IGP/DIG, IGP, Jalandhar range, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, and Senior Superintendents of Police from Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (Rural) were present.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and harmony, Special DGP Shukla instructed officers to engage in professional policing and prevent any disruptions. He ordered to intensify checking of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles entering and exiting the state, to curb the influx of narcotics and illicit liquor.

Officers were also directed to prioritise the arrest of individuals involved in serious crimes, drug smuggling, and bootlegging, as well as to expedite the investigation and prosecution of election-related offences.

Since the model code of conduct was in force, the Punjab Police have recovered Rs 5.45 crore unaccounted cash, 11.49 lakh litres of liquor and 99.62 kg of drugs, he said.

The Special DGP also briefed officers on the deployment norms for polling stations, ensuring that critical and vulnerable locations will receive additional support from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) alongside Punjab Police. Security protocols for election candidates were also discussed to ensure their safety during the election period.

