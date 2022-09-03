Special DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota retires

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

Special DGP, State Armed Police, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota was given a warm farewell on attaining the age of superannuation at PAP campus.

A 1988-batch IPS officer Sahota had served in various capacities from the rank of ACP to DGP during his around 34-year long stint in police service. Master’s in political science, Sahota served as SSP Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amritsar Rural and Barnala and also remained the Commandant of the 1st IRB. He also held significant responsibilities of DIG at Patiala, Ferozepur and Border Range.

He also served as IG at Punjab State Human Rights Commission, Commando Training Centre, Bahadurgarh, Lokpal Punjab Border Range Amritsar and Punjab Police Headquarters, etc. He was also awarded with the police medal for gallantry, Kathin Seva Medal, Police Medal for Meritorious Services and police medal for distinguished service in various capacities. On the occasion, Sahota also shared experiences of his life and service.

