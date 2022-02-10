Special kiosks set up in Nawanshahr to spread voting awareness

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 9

In a unique way to create awareness on importance of voting among people, the district administration has set up special kiosks at public places to encourage them to participate actively in the elections and beat all previous voting records by ensuring huge turnout on polling day.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said these special kiosks have been set up at several places, including on Chandigarh road, bus stand road, MC road, and added these would play an instrumental role in sensitising the people about their voting rights.

He said these kiosks have been installed under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative of the district administration to encourage the people for voting as voters’ participation is integral and key to the successful running of any democracy and the very basis of democratic elections.

Sarangal said the administration would reach out and educate citizens about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and participation.

He said these mediums would be aptly utilised for generating maximum awareness amongst the masses so that they can actively participate on polling day. The Deputy Commissioner hoped that this initiative would help in sensitising the youth to be active partners in the democratic system.

DC urges young voters to vote in large numbers

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Vishesh Sarangal on Wednesday exhorted the young voters to turn up in a large number for voting on the polling day (February 20) in the district.

Carrying out a series of awareness activities in various colleges and schools under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), the Deputy Commissioner said that India had the highest population of youngsters and they must participate in the voting process on February 20 in large numbers. He said the young voters had power to ensure an effective democratic system.

He said voting was an important part of democracy and each vote had its own importance. Sarangal said the youngsters must not only cast their vote on polling day, but also motivate others to exercise their right to franchise.

Further, teams of the district administration apprised young voters of the working of EVMs and VVPATs.