Special Operations Group commandos deployed in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

In the wake of unprecedented clash that broke out in Patiala on Friday and rising crime in the city, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Gurpreet Singh Toor, beefed up the security and deployed companies of Special Operation Group (SOG) in the city.

As per the CP, the move was aimed at ensuring more surveillance against crime and maintaining law and order at every cost in the city. “The police is committed to serving residents for which security has been beefed up by deploying specially trained and hi-tech commandos, who are regularly checking sensitive and vulnerable areas of the city,” the CP said.

The CP further said, “No one will be allowed to take law in their hands. If any one violates the law severest of severe action will be taken against them.” “Besides, officials have been sternly conveyed that laxity in maintaining law and order will not be tolerated at any cost,” the CP added.

He further reiterated that additional force from the commissionerate offices and the Police Lines had already been deputed for effective nakabandi and patrolling across the city.

Likewise, the CP said that gazetted officers (GOs) of the commissionerate had been asked to stay in the city area till 10 pm. Police personnel were deployed on late evening and night duties to check the activities of anti-social elements and criminal, the CP added.

The CP assured people that with their help and cooperation Jalandhar would be made a crime free and safe city. He also thanked residents for maintaining peace in the city.