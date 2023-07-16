Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 15

Special Secretary Health Adappa Karthik paid a special visit to rehabilitation centre Hoshiarpur and District Hospital to review the health facilities in the district. On the occasion, Civil Surgeon Hoshiarpur Dr. Balwinder Kumar Damana was also present with him.

While inspecting the rehabilitation centre New Fatehgarh Hoshiarpur, the Special Secretary interacted with patients admitted at the centre and inquired about their condition. He directed the health officials more efforts must be done for the skill development of the patients admitted at the centre. He said the space at the centre was sufficient, so its capacity should be increased from 50 beds to 60 beds. He commended the cleanness and maintenance of the centre and expressed satisfaction.

Reached the emergency ward at the district hospital and reviewed the health facilities provided to the patients. He also inspected the dengue ward and the Krsnaa Lab. He visited the ward and inquired about the condition of admitted patients and got information about the medicines given to them. He asked all the officials, doctors and paramedical staff to provide better health services to the common people, adopt loving attitude towards the patients and instructed to take seriously the patients who come to the health institution during any kind of emergency. He expressed satisfaction with the health services being provided at the Civil Hospital. Along with this, he asked to ensure the availability of essential medicines for the patients so that the patients do not face any kind of trouble.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Kumar, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Harbans Kaur, District Health Officer Dr Lakhveer Singh, Executive District Family Welfare Officer Dr Sudesh Rajan, Senior Medical Officer in charge Civil Hospital Dr Swati Shimar and Senior Medical Officer Dr Manmohan Singh were also present.

