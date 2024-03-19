Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 18

A day after Akali MLA from Banga, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence in Chandigarh, the buzz throughout the day was that he could be joining AAP.

Dr Sukhi, an ENT surgeon by profession, had contested for the Akali Dal from Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat in 2023 bypoll but had lost to AAP MP Sushil Rinku. However, Dr Sukhi dismissed all such reports as rumours and said, “As an MLA, I have every right to meet the CM and take up the matters related to my constituency. I had sought an appointment from him for expediting the work of medical college in Nawanshahr, for which he gave me time at 4 pm at his place yesterday.”

Dr Sukhi added, “I had gone in my official car during daytime and was not hiding in any way. Still, everyone is trying to draw different meanings out of it, which has hurt me. I am loyal to my party Shiromani Akali Dal and its leadership and will remain attached to it.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann