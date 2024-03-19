Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Jalandhar, March 18
A day after Akali MLA from Banga, Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence in Chandigarh, the buzz throughout the day was that he could be joining AAP.
Dr Sukhi, an ENT surgeon by profession, had contested for the Akali Dal from Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat in 2023 bypoll but had lost to AAP MP Sushil Rinku. However, Dr Sukhi dismissed all such reports as rumours and said, “As an MLA, I have every right to meet the CM and take up the matters related to my constituency. I had sought an appointment from him for expediting the work of medical college in Nawanshahr, for which he gave me time at 4 pm at his place yesterday.”
Dr Sukhi added, “I had gone in my official car during daytime and was not hiding in any way. Still, everyone is trying to draw different meanings out of it, which has hurt me. I am loyal to my party Shiromani Akali Dal and its leadership and will remain attached to it.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...