Speculations rife over Bajwa, Sunder Sham Arora meeting

Hoshiarpur, June 11

Speculations are rife over the ‘courtesy call’ that senior state Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa paid to BJP leader Sunder Sham Arora today. Arora, it may be recalled, was earlier with the Congress.

Bajwa suddenly arrived at Arora’s residence this afternoon. They reportedly had a closed-door meeting. However, after the meeting, Bajwa, instead of sharing the details, parried the queries saying it was just a family meeting as he has an old relationship with Arora. He claimed that the meeting had no political motive.

Arora also described the meeting as ‘non-political’. He said he has family ties with Bajwa due to which he had come to meet him today. “Yesterday, I got a call from Bajwa and he said that he would come if he passes by Hoshiarpur. So, today he visited my home. It was just a courtesy call over a cup of tea,” said Arora.

Though both Bajwa and Arora denied any political undertone to the meeting, coming as it does after former Jalandhar MLA Sheetal Angural’s failed attempt to back off from his resignation from AAP, has set the political grapevine abuzz.

