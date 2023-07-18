Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 17

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh reviewed the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas of Sultanpur Lodhi today.

He said with the water level in the flood-affected areas reducing considerably, the pace of relief work needed to be increased. He asked the Health Department to remain vigilant to prevent diseases such as dengue and malaria in the affected villages. He also advocated health check-up in all households in the flood affected 14 villages.

The DC also told the Sultanpur Lodhi SDM to ensure fogging was done in the affected areas as a preventive measure against any disease outbreak.

#Kapurthala #Phagwara #Sultanpur Lodhi