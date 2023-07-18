Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, July 17
Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh reviewed the ongoing relief work in the flood-affected areas of Sultanpur Lodhi today.
He said with the water level in the flood-affected areas reducing considerably, the pace of relief work needed to be increased. He asked the Health Department to remain vigilant to prevent diseases such as dengue and malaria in the affected villages. He also advocated health check-up in all households in the flood affected 14 villages.
The DC also told the Sultanpur Lodhi SDM to ensure fogging was done in the affected areas as a preventive measure against any disease outbreak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers